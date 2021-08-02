Two shootings in Windsor Heights occur in a two-week span

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Later Monday, the Windsor Heights Police Department will release more information about a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

This shooting is the second one to happen within a two-week span in the Windsor Heights neighborhood. However, authorities say Windsor Heights is still a safe community.

In a statement to WHO13, Windsor Heights Police Chief, Chad McCluskey, said, “There is no reason at all for anyone in Windsor Heights to worry about their safety. These incidents are not connected, nor are they random acts.”

According to the Windsor Heights Police Department, the shooting that occurred over the weekend happened around 1:00 a.m Saturday in the 6400 block of Washington Avenue.

Police received reports of two men fighting and when they arrived at the scene authorities found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was transported to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

This shooting happened less than a half-mile away from another incident last Saturday where Windsor Heights police said Brandon Davis fired at officers during a standoff on Jefferson Avenue. No one was left injured.

Windsor Heights resident, Denise Dykstra, said these two incidents don’t change how they feel about the community.

“It’s normally a very safe neighborhood. I just think this was something that we don’t know what was going on,” Dykstra said.