DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of East 33rd Street and East Euclid Avenue. When first responders arrived they discovered the adult male motorcyclist and his female passenger with serious injuries. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

Des Moines Police said temporary road closures have been put in place for the westbound lanes of East Euclid Avenue, and from the intersection of East 33rd Street and East Euclid Avenue to Clinton Avenue. Police said road closures are expected to last for 90 minutes.