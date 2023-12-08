DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been sentenced to prison on Friday after a 4-week-old child suffered from multiple broken bones last year.

In Oct. 2022 Frankie Honeyman, 26, and Cheyenne Swink, 32, took their 4-week-old child to a hospital where it was discovered that the infant was suffering from multiple broken bones in the legs and ribs, court documents state.

According to a criminal complaint, the infant had visible bruising on his face before he was taken to a hospital, and that Swink was aware the bruising had occurred when the child was alone with Honeyman.

As a result of an investigation into the infant’s injuries, Honeyman was arrested and originally charged with child endangerment – serious injury, a Class C felony, and child endangerment – bodily injury, a Class D felony. Swink was originally charged with neglect or abandonment of dependent person, a Class C felony. Both pled not guilty to those charges.

In Oct. 2023 – a year after the infant was seriously injured – Swink and Honeyman pled guilty to lesser charges. Swink pled guilty to child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor and Honeyman pled guilty to child endangerment – bodily injury and neglect of a dependent person.

At a hearing on Friday Honeyman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Swink was sentenced to two years. No-contact orders have been filed barring Honeyman and Swink from their son.