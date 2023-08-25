IOWA — You can now purchase postage stamps that showcase two bridges that lead into Iowa.

The new stamps are a part of a series called ‘Bridges’, which features four different bridges from across the country.

One of the stamps is the Bob Kerry Bridge that goes over the Missouri River and connects Omaha, Nebraska to Council Bluffs. The second Iowa stamp is the I-74 bridge that goes over the Mississippi River and connects Moline, Illinois to Bettendorf. The final two stamps feature bridges in Connecticut and Oklahoma.

“It is quite an honor to have two of the four stamps dedicated to landmark bridges that provide vital connections for Iowans and those who travel to our state,” Scott Marler, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation said. “The stamps not only showcase the beauty of these iconic structures but celebrate the hard work and dedication of those involved in constructing and maintaining them.”

The stamp collection went on sale on Thursday. For more information about the stamp collection, just visit the United States Postal Service’s website.