DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

According to Lt. Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department, a dog and a cat were inside the home during the fire and both passed away from smoke inhalation. No one else was inside the home and no other injuries were reported.

The heaviest damage was contained in the kitchen area, but smoke damage occurred throughout the home. It is unknown how much the damage will cost. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.