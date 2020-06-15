Two People Stabbed Early Monday in Waveland Park Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured two people early Monday morning in the Waveland Park neighborhood in Des Moines.

Sgt. Paul Parizek tells WHO 13 a call came in around 3:30 a.m. about two people stabbed at an apartment building in the 4800 block of University Avenue.

The circumstances of the stabbing are still unknown, but police say both people are suffering from serious injuries and are being treated at Methodist Medical Center.

Police tell WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.