AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning.

At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is currently unknown, Ames Police said.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at (515)239-5133 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400.