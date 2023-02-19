GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a rollover accident on Highway 30 Saturday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 30, just west of T Ave. when the driver lost control. The car entered the south ditch, rolled, and struck a tree.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and passed away at the scene of the crash. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.