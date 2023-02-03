BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening.

At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop sign on SE Marshall Street facing southbound when she allegedly pulled out in front of a Ford F250 Super Duty truck that was traveling westbound on Hwy. 30, the crash report states.

Pamela and her passenger Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski, 32, both passed away from the injuries they sustained during the crash. The driver of the F250 and the two passengers inside the truck were transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol said this crash is still under investigation.