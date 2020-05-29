Two New Unemployment Programs Launched In Iowa Friday

Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development has launced two new unemployment benefit programs to assist Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program was created by the federal CARES Act. It provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to anyone who has exhausted their 26 week maximum state aide.

IWD is also initiating the State Extended Benefits program. That program can provide an additional 13 weeks of of benefits beyond those offered by the PEUC .

More information about these programs including eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found on the Iowa Workforce Development website.

More than 180,000 Iowans are currently unemployed.