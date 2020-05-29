Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 4:00

 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Two New Unemployment Programs Launched In Iowa Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa — Iowa Workforce Development has launced two new unemployment benefit programs to assist Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program was created by the federal CARES Act. It provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to anyone who has exhausted their 26 week maximum state aide.

IWD is also initiating the State Extended Benefits program. That program can provide an additional 13 weeks of of benefits beyond those offered by the PEUC .

More information about these programs including eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found on the Iowa Workforce Development website.

More than 180,000 Iowans are currently unemployed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News