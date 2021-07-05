Two motorcyclists killed in Friday crash near Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Two of three motorcycle drivers involved in a three-bike crash last week were killed in the collision, while the other was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities in northwestern Iowa said.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on a county road south of Storm Lake, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened when a motorcycle driven by Luis Angel Garcia Contreras, 39, of Storm Lake, made a U-turn into the paths of two other motorcycles. A motorcycle driven by Phya Soe Aung, 28, of Storm Lake hit the side of Contreras’ motorcycle, and a third bike, driven by Martin de Jesus Cruz, 30, could not avoid hitting the other motorcycles.

Aung and Cruz died at the scene. Contreras was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

