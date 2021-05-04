Two Motorcyclists Killed in Crash in Des Moines; Driver Abandons Scene

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash that killed two motorcyclists Tuesday night.

A crash between a car and two motorcycles happened near E. 14th Street and E. Washington Avenue around 8:30 p.m. There were three people on the two motorcycles and two of them have died, police said. A motorcycle passenger is injured. By the time police arrived, the driver of the car had abandoned the scene, police said.

“We are looking for the driver right now and trying to find out exactly the circumstances of what happened here,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. “It’s going to be an all-night effort trying to figure out exactly what happened and who all was involved.”

Police are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for cameras that may have filmed the crash.

Police estimate the streets in the area of the crash will be closed for about four hours.