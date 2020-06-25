Four More Deaths, 461 More Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Iowa

Iowa — Four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and hundreds more have tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. However the number of Iowans hospitalized while fighting the virus continues to decline.

461 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours between 10:00 am Wednesday and 10:00 am Thursday. 27,062 Iowans have now tested positive for the virus. 16,926 of those are now listed as recovered by the state of Iowa. 694 Iowans have died from the virus.

275,442 Iowans, or about one out of every 11 residents, have been tested for the virus.

137 Iowans are hospitalized fighting the virus, 42 of those are in the ICU. Both of those numbers are down from the previous day. More than 3,000 hospital beds are open across the state.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.