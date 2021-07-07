Two more COVID-19 deaths reported by Iowa Department of Public Health

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show two more Iowans have died COVID-19 and 105 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths likely occurred before that time period.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 374,358.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 6,148 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,373 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are two long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19. The Marian Home in Webster County is reporting five positive cases. The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown is also in ‘outbreak’ status.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,502,145 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 94,509 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The percentage of Iowans now fully vaccinated against the virus now stands at 45.8%.

There are 85 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 12 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are in intensive care and 13 of them are on ventilators.

These results stem from 5,215,313 total completed tests.

The 14-day positivity rate is 2.5% and the seven-day positivity rate is 2.4%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline is available 24/7 for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa, including information on how you can get tested. You can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 for assistance.