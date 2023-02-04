DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night.

Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on peace officers and others, disarming a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court records, Rodriguez allegedly set his own house in the 2400 block of SE 18th Court on fire while other people were inside. Rodriguez told investigators he had lit the curtains in the front living room with an open flame and that he had used gasoline to accelerate the fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Avila Fuentes also started a fire in the house by dumping gasoline in the living room and on a couch, court records state. The fires caused a significant amount of damage to the home, according to court records.

According to court records, two people were in the basement of the home, which Avila Fuentes and Rodriguez knew when they allegedly started the fire. Both victims were able to escape.

Preliminary hearings for both Avila Fuentes and Rodriguez have been scheduled for Feb. 14. Both are being held at the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 bond.