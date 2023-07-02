WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a car crash near Spillville late Saturday night.

Christopher Mirich, 42, was driving his Toyota Highlander northbound on 265th Avenue when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway B16 and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 49-year-old Neil Heins, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 54-year-old Laura Lubka, and Mirich passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Scott Uhlenhake, 36, Taylor Gerleman, 28, and Heins were injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital. According to the crash report, none of them were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into the crash is on-going, the Iowa State Patrol said.