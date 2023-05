CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a semi vs. train crash in Lisbon on Friday.

At around 1:30 p.m. a Mack 600 semi truck attempted to cross a railroad in the 120th block of 115th Street, an Iowa State Patrol crash report states. As the truck was crossing, an eastbound train struck the driver’s side of the truck.

Both the driver of the truck and one person on the train were killed during the crash, the Iowa State Patrol said. The victim’s names have not been released.