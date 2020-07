Ankeny, Iowa — A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed on Thursday evening after colliding with a car in Ankeny.

It happened around 10:07 p.m. at the intersection of SW Oralabor Road and SW Irvinedale Drive. 40-year old Shaun Gumm, who was driving the motorcycle, and 35-year-old Amanda Gordon of Des Moines were killed. No one in the car involved in the crash was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.