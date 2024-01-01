DES MOINES – The Iowa Donor Network selected two Iowans, Dominic Ogden and Melissa Nelson, to be honored on the 2024 OneLegacy Donate Life Rose Parade Float in Pasadena, California during the Rose Parade.

Ogden, who passed away in 2020, saved four lives with his organ donations and has helped eight others with tissue donations.

Ogden’s mother, Milisa Tyler, is attending the parade and said that the parade is a way for her son to continue to advocate for organ donation.

“It’s only been three years since we lost him I just know he would be so happy to be able to himself be an advocate for donation he was a very giving person and he would love this so much,” Tyler said.

Ogden’s floragraph will be placed on the parade float.

Melissa Nelson, the other Iowan being honored, received a pancreas transplant in 2019.

Nelson said that organ donations doesn’t just help the person receiving the organ, but their family too.

“if its not just saving someone’s life its improving someone’s life and its not just that individual who needs that transplant that you’re improving their life its an entire family i know that from personal experience its improved my life my families life tremendously.” Nelson said.

To learn more about the organ donation visit the Iowa Donor Network’s website.