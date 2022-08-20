DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research.

Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions.

Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown Middle School teacher, received a stipend of 3,000 dollars by participating in the Society’s Advocate Program. Jackson said she wants to make sure all of her students, especially underrepresented students, know that there is a place for them in STEM.

“I plan to use this stipend to find ways to close gaps that would hinder our underrepresented students from participating in science competitions,” Jackson said. “That means simple things like exhibit boards, color printing, maybe tools for data collection, and some things that you might not think about like getting lunch.”

Dede Henderson, a South Hamilton Community School District teacher, was also awarded a 3,000 dollar stipend.

“I’m looking forward to helping more students get involved in science competitions,” Henderson said in a press release. “They allow students to experience the thrill of discovery and help them gain additional skills such as learning how to write a scientific journal article and how to present their work to others.”

Society for Science is a nonprofit that promotes the understanding and appreciation of science and the role it plays in human advancement. The nonprofit awarded 274,000 dollars to 84 teachers across the country for the 2022-2023 school year.