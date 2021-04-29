Two Injured in Shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting in Des Moines that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue. That’s in the King Irving neighborhood.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says two males, ages 16 and 18, suffered minor injuries in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Our crew found shell casings on the scene and officers were seen knocking on doors looking for potential witnesses.

Sgt. Parizek says witnesses were able to provide a description of the potential suspect vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.