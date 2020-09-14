Two Seriously Injured in Morning Shooting in King Irving Neighborhood

Police investigating shooting in 1400 block of 13th Street in Des Moines on September 14, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Des Moines’ King Irving neighborhood early Monday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department confirms to Channel 13 that the shooting happened in the 1400 block of 13th Street. Police were called to the location around 6:45 a.m.

The two people injured have been transported to hospitals in Des Moines.

Police are interviewing witnesses in the shooting. No information about a possible suspect in the shooting has been released.

No other details were immediately available.

