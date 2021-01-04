Two Injured in Early Morning House Explosion in Eastern Iowa

WASHINGTON, Iowa – An investigation is underway into what caused a house explosion that injured two people early Monday morning in eastern Iowa.

According to KCII Radio, the explosion happened in Washington just after 4:00 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of East Washington St. The occupants of the home were evacuated and officials say at least two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Windows in nearby homes were broken out by the force of the explosion.

Fire departments from Washington and Ainsworth responded to the scene to put out the fire at the home.