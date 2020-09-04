Two Injured After Candle Sparks Gas Explosion in Urbandale Home

Urbandale, Iowa — An adult and a child suffered burn injuries on Friday morning after a candle sparked a gas leak coming from a fireplace in an Urbandale home.

Firefighters were called to 4516 78th Street around 9:30 a.m. on Friday on a report of a fire. When they arrived they found smoke showing at the house and two people suffering burn wounds. Firefighters say the adult suffered significant burns to the face and upper body. The child suffered burns to the face as well. Their names and ages have not been released.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a candle igniting natural gas fumes in the home. The valve on a gas fireplace in the home was turned on and their was no pilot light, allowing the home to fill with fumes.

Fire officials say the family had just moved into the home over the weekend.