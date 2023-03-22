DES MOINES, IOWA — Two drivers were injured after a police pursuit ended with multiple vehicles crashing on Interstate 35/80 on Tuesday in the metro. The violent collision that brought the chase to an end was caught on an Iowa DOT traffic camera.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pursuit started in Decatur County when drivers reported a reckless driver in white Chevy Silverado on I-35. Clarke County deputies tried making a traffic stop near Osceola, but the driver refused to stop – leading authorities on a chase into the Des Moines metro area.

The Silverado was northbound on I-35/80 near the Douglas Avenue exit when it slammed into the rear of a Ford Explorer. Both vehicles were disabled and crashed into the concrete center median.

The suspect driver in the Silverado was taken from the scene to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Explorer suffered minor injuries. The names of the drivers haven’t been released, nor have charges against the driver who lead the pursuit.