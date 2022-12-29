STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street.

A Chevy pick-up operated by an adult male was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 for an unknown reason. The Chevy collided head-on with a utility van driven by another adult male.

Both adult male drivers passed away at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.