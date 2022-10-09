BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.

Baldus attempted to pass the UTV on the left, but the UTV made a left hand turn onto 68th Ave. Drive in front of Baldus, the crash report said. The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the UTV to roll into the north ditch and eject Geater and McElhinney.

Geater and McElhinney both passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.