SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people are dead and two others were injured following a crash on Interstate 29 in Harrison County.

The crash happened about four miles north of Mondamin around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the crash report.

The report said that a Nissan Murano was headed north through a construction zone that was being reduced down to one lane of traffic.

The Murano rear-ended an Isuzu NPRHD truck that was setting out the cones that reduced the roadway down to one-way lanes. After the impact, the release said that both vehicles entered the median.

The driver of the Murano, Tony Flowers, 57, as well as the passenger, Takaimia Powell, 45, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old driver of the Isuzu was life-flighted to Omaha and the Isuzu’s 45-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.