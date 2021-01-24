Two-Day Effort to Arrest Man Ends With Police Chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a two-day effort to take a potentially dangerous suspect into custody ended with a police chase Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Garretto, 32, was wanted on several charges including OWI, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say over the past two days they responded multiple times to a home in the 3900 block of 51st Street on complaints of Garretto harassing the resident. They believed Garretto had a shotgun and had threatened to shoot police and commit “suicide by cop” if confronted by officers.

Garretto was able to get away from police each time, until Sunday afternoon when officers spotted his car at Beaver Road and Douglas Avenue. Police say Garretto took off and led officers on a chase for 25 minutes until they disabled his car using a PIT maneuver near Indianola Avenue and Watrous Avenue. Police say they found a machete and a pellet pistol in the car.

Garretto is being held in the Polk County Jail.