Two confirmed dead in Muscatine County plane crash

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed to Local 4 News that at least two are dead in a plane crash in northern Muscatine County.

EARLIER UPDATE: A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in northern Muscatine County.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is confirming at least one person has died from the plane crash.

They’re currently searching for others.

It’s near the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and 170th Street — just north of Muscatine.

The sheriff’s office believes it’s a private airplane, telling Local 4 News that Moline Police called the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office because the Quad Cities International Airport lost contact with the plane during this afternoon’s storms.

FAA and NTSB officials are on their way to the scene to help in search and rescue efforts.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Local 4 News that at least one is dead in what appears to be a private plane crash in northern Muscatine County.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police confirmed to Local 4 News that emergency responders are on their way to a report of a plane crash in northern Muscatine County.

The location, near Iowa Route 38 and 170th Street, is part of the Wilton Fire District, but is closer to Muscatine than Wilton.

A captain at the Wilton Police Department did not know what type of plane was believed to be involved, but two officers were on their way to the scene, as well as the Wilton Fire Department.