Two charged with stealing vehicles from Urbandale charity

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man and woman are facing charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles from an Urbandale-based charity last month. EveryStep says a truck and a van were stolen from their facility on November 17th. The vehicles were found abandoned in Des Moines the next day.

On Tuesday the Urbandale Police Department announced two arrests in the investigation:

Christina Davis, 55

Alan Ward-Well, 36

They’re each charged with Theft and Burglary. Davis is facing additional drug charges.