Two Charged in Connection with Murder of Clive Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men have been charged in connection with Des Moines’ first homicide of 2021.

Darrell Merriwether, a 52-year-old resident of Clive, was shot in the 1100 block of 19th Street in Des Moines on February 26th. He died the following day.

Police have since charged 51-year-old Columbus Lewis III with first-degree murder in Merriwether’s death. He was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants before being charged with murder.

Police say another man, 55-year-old Virgil See, witnessed the shooting and then searched through the victim’s pockets after he had been shot. Investigators later found Merriweather’s ID and debit cards in See’s home.

See has been charged with theft and accessory after the fact.

Police also recovered a gun believed to be the murder weapon.

Both men are being held in the Polk County Jail.