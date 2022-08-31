CLINTON, Iowa — Two people have been arrested and charged in a homicide case that occurred last year.

The Clinton Police Department said in a press release that after an 18-month-long investigation Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Elaine Vaughn, 35, were arrested Wednesday for a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Gateway Ave.

Lewis was charged with Murder First Degree – Premeditation. Jessica was charged with Abuse of Corpse – Hide or Bury to hide crime.

No other details regarding the homicide have been released at this time.

Multiple agencies from Iowa, Texas, and Louisiana, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Clinton County Landfill assisted the Clinton Police Department with the investigation.