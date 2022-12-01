CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Two employees with the Centerville Community School District were placed on administrative leave while internal investigations are completed for separate incidents.

According to the school district one employee was placed on leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with a minor. The district asks anyone with information about this matter to contact school administrators to report the information so it can be shared with investigators.

Another staff member was placed on leave due to alleged communication that took place between the employee and another adult who doesn’t work for the district while on company time. The employee was placed on leave while the internal investigation is conducted, the district said.

In a statement posted on Facebook the school said “the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are paramount. We appreciate your patience and understanding as both investigations take place. Please allow for the process to be completed in a thorough and fair manner.”