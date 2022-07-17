DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have arrested two individuals for the murder of an adult male at the Legacy Apartment complex Sunday night.

Dontaye Jermaine Burton, 33, and Antonio Latrell Ross, 33, have been charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.

Detectives learned that the murder of a 32-year-old male occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Law enforcement say Burton and Ross were present with the victim at that time and allegedly stole property from the apartment before a 911 call was made two hours later.

Three firearms were recovered during the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.