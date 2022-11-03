JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp. McCaskill was also charged with Felony Eluding.

At around 9:35 a.m., a Jasper County Deputy came upon a stolen vehicle occupied by two males, who were later identified as McCaskill and Lund, on Highway 224 near the 173 interchanges at I-80. McCaskill entered the eastbound lanes on I-80 and the deputy followed until other units could assist in the felony traffic stop.

After exiting I-80 at the 179 interchange, the deputy attempted to pull McCaskill over, but he failed to stop, the sheriff’s office said. A pursuit began that reached speeds of approximately 90 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCaskill drove the vehicle into a harvested field near the 14000 block of Highway 6 East and eventually struck a tree, and rolled into the front yard of a residence. McCaskill was transported to the hospital for minor injures and was later taken to the Jasper County Jail. No other injuries occurred.