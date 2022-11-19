ANKENY, Iowa — Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and abusing a minor.

Marcella Lynn Nordstrom, 50, and William Fredrick Nordstrom, 51, are currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to court records, the Nordstroms confined the victim on multiple occasions from approximately March 2012 to August 2022. Court records also state that the Nordstroms physically abused the victim.

Marcella and William have been charged with Kidnapping – 1st Degree, Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person, Willful Injury – Causing Bodily Injury, and Child Endangerment – Bodily Injury. Both are being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for November 29.