DES MOINES, Iowa — A pair of twins is setting a record at only 22 weeks old.

Back in January, Blank Children’s Hospital welcomed “22-Weeker” twins, a first-ever for the hospital.

After originally weighing in at 1 pound three ounces, and one pound six ounces, these babies are soon heading home after 166 days in the NICU.

“I didn’t think they were going to make it, but seeing them here and alive is a miracle. It was really scary for us because you never really see babies this early make it, but we were trying to stay positive but in the back of his mind as well, we didn’t really see them making it. So, seeing them now is overwhelming,” said Cristal Alvarez, mother of the twins.

Although these babies came early, they were right on time as Blank Children’s Hospital had approved their active care protocol for 22-week babies just ten days before the twins were born.

The team said they felt confident that these babies were going to make it, despite the developmental challenges they faced.

“You can’t consider them as a micro model of bigger babies., they are different. So 22-weekers are different from 24 or 25. Because of this we have enhanced and prepared protocol based on practices from the best centers in the world,” said Samir Alabis, a Neonatologist at Blank Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Albasi said that for his team, it feels as if it’s their own children being sent home.

Baby boy Jacob will be heading home this week, and his sister, Luna, will follow shortly once she is bottle feeding.