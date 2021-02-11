Turnout is Low at Marshalltown Warming Center Despite Subzero Temperatures

MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — The first day of Spring is just 37 days away … but dreams of sunny days ahead alone aren’t enough to warm Central Iowans right now.

The high temperature on Thursday in Marshalltown was just 2 degrees, with overnight lows below zero tonight. Things will only get colder this weekend. The city has opened a warming shelter at the local Salvation Army, but so far they say few people have taken advantage.

The warming center is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Anyone is welcome to stop in and get a cup of coffee. The shelter adheres to CDC recommendations on slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Masks are required and visitors will be socially distanced.

