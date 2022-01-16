‘Turn yourself in’: Family of man critically injured in shooting speaks one week after incident

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-four-year-old Trishay Thompson remains in a Des Moines hospital after he was shot last Sunday, and his family hopes they soon find out who may have pulled the trigger.

“This is the hardest thing my family has ever gone through,” said Tahj Graham, Thompson’s first cousin, who drove from Dallas, Texas to Des Moines to be with him. “He’s my cousin. Trishay is Trishay and our family is incomplete without Trishay.”

The shooting happened in front of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 9, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Graham said Thompson is expected to survive and is able to communicate with loved ones by blinking his eyes. However, Graham said a bullet is still stuck in Thompson’s third vertebrae, which could leave him paralyzed for life.

“To see him lying in the ICU and the way he’s there … there are no words,” Graham said. “If anybody can survive this, it’s Trishay. If anybody can pull through, it’s Trishay.”

Des Moines Police are thoroughly investigating the case, and even used social media to try and track down a person with possible information on Thompson’s shooting. Police did take in that person for questioning on Friday, but there have not been any arrests made as of Sunday night.

“It’s extremely discouraging to us that the shooter is still walking around free,” Graham said. “If you’re out there, turn yourself in.”