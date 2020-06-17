Turkey Vultures Roosting at WHO 13

Many of us have seen them soaring high in the sky or feasting on roadkill in a ditch. For those of us working at WHO 13, this spring has shown a side of Turkey Vultures we had not seen.

Turkey Vultures migrate to Iowa from the Southeast United States to nest and breed. They’re typically here from April to September. They roost in tall structures, like the tower here at 1801 Grand and across the street.

Anna Buckardt Thomas, the Avian Ecologist at the Iowa DNR, tells us the vultures are social birds. They are also a protected species so getting them to leave a roost they have come to enjoy can be difficult. Lots of noise or motion might work.