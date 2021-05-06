Tulip Time Returns with Visitors New and Old in Pella

PELLA, IOWA — For the first time in nearly two years, it is again Tulip Time in Pella. The favorite Spring festival was canceled – along with most of 2020 – by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Now it is back, and so are the crowds.

There are some changes from the traditional Tulip Time that Iowans are used to. There will still be the flowers and all of the dutch letters and pastries – of course. There won’t be a parade, but all of the parade floats will be parked and on display. Mask are required indoors but are optional outside. The regulations aren’t keeping longtime festival-goers away … or new ones, like Avila Lina.

“(This is my) first time here in Pella”, Lina said as she walked through downtown Pella, “My family from Mexico … are visiting. We are so happy to see people come outside again and enjoy life. We love it.”

Tulip Time continues on Friday and Saturday in Pella.