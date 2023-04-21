DES MOINES, Iowa — Transportation Security Administrations officers stopped this year’s third handgun from being brought onto a plane at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday morning. Last year TSA officers stopped 15 firearms from making it onto an airplane.

A handgun was spotted during routine screening of carry-on luggage at around 6:30 a.m. yesterday. A law enforcement officer was called to the airport who then confiscated the gun and issued a citation to the owner of the gun. TSA said the firearm was loaded with seven rounds, none in the chamber, and the safety was engaged.

Firearm and magazines confiscated from passenger at Des Moines International Airport. Photo courtesy of TSA.

The TSA said passengers can travel with firearms, but only if the firearm is unloaded in checked baggage, is packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and is declared at the airline check-in counter. The TSA said travelers should also check their airline as they may have additional requirements.

The penalty for bringing weapons to the airport has increased to nearly $15,000 depending on the circumstances. TSA PreCheck eligibility will also be revoked for at least five years for a passenger who’s caught with a firearm.