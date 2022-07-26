DES MOINES – As the demand for air travel increases past pre-pandemic levels, more TSA agents are needed to help keep travelers safe and security lines moving. The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair in the metro Tuesday to find new employees.

On top of hosting job fairs, the TSA is offering hiring bonuses to get more people interested.

Jessica Mayle, the regional spokesperson for the TSA, said that job fairs have been successful and that they help shorten the time it takes to hire new employees.

“When you work for the federal government there’s a background check there’s a medical check, things that you have to do,” Mayle said. “So we want to get as many of those steps taken care of early in the process so we know if you’re going to progress”

The TSA is offering a starting wage of $18.65 to potential Travel Security Officers and also full benefits.

The job fair is being held at the Sheraton Hotel at 1800 50th St. in West Des Moines from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To learn more about the jobs available at the Des Moines International Airport, visit the TSA’s website.