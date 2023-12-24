DES MOINES, Iowa- The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) said they’re prepared for large volumes of travelers until the New Year.

The holiday travel season started December 21st and will run through January 2nd. TSA said that this travel season will continue to see an increase in travel compared to previous years.

“We’re excited about it. We’re really happy that travel is back,” said Jessica Mayle, the Regional Spokesperson for the TSA, “We’re preparing for this all year round so when we ramp up in staffing we do it several months in advance because there is such a training component to becoming a TSA officer. Our officers who are working now have been ready for this all year.”

This holiday travel season is spread across more days than the Thanksgiving rush, so the TSA doesn’t expect to see record-breaking numbers this season like they’ve seen in late November. However, they are anticipating to screen more than 2.5 million passengers every day across national checkpoints.

TSA recommends that passengers arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights. Mayle said that it’s rare that travelers will need that much time at an airport like the Des Moines International Airport, but it will ensure passengers don’t miss their flight.

Mayle also reminds passengers that carry-on rules still apply for gifts. They also recommend that passengers wrap gifts in gift bags instead of in wrapping paper. She said if gifts sound an alarm during security checkpoints, gift bags would make it easier for officers to check an item than having to unwrap gifts.

“It is such a busy time. There’s so many people that are trying to get where they’re going. It’s a holiday for our officers too. They’re working very hard. Everybody at the airport, the gate agents, the flight attendents. So, when you come in with a good attitude, and you’re calm and you’re respectful, we appreciate it, everybody in line behind you appreciates it, so whatever you can do to put yourself into that right mindset before you enter the airport, it will go a long way,” said Mayle.

The busiest travel days this week are projected to be December 29th and January 1st.