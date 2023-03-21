IOWA — Four days after leading Fairleigh Dickinson University to one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history, head coach Tobin Anderson is taking a new job. Anderson, a Truro native, will be the next head basketball coach at Iona University – according to CBS’ Jon Rothstein. Anderson will replace Rick Pitino who was hired as head basketball coach at St. John’s University on Monday.

Anderson’s Fairleigh Dickinson Knights won a First Four matchup against fellow 16-seed Texas Southern last Wednesday. On Friday night the Knights knocked off #1 seed Purdue in the first round of the tournament. It’s just the second time in history that a #1 seed lost in the opening round of the tournament.

Anderson graduated from I-35 in Truro in 1990. He played four years in college at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. His coaching career began after college and has included stops at Le Moyne and Siena as an assistant and Clarkson, Hamilton, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Fairleigh Dickinson.