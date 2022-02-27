The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — “Savvy.” “Very talented statesman.” “He has lots of gifts.” Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made national headlines when he used those aforementioned words to describe Russia President Vladimir Putin, who directed troops to attack neighboring Ukraine on Thursday.

Just hours before Russia’s invasion, Pompeo headlined an event in Des Moines sponsored by The Bastion Institute. Pompeo told WHO 13 that those words of praise that he had for Putin are because “it’s important to know who your adversary is.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, will deliver her party’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Reynolds is in the only woman elected governor in Iowa history. Linda Upmeyer knows what it’s like to be a “first.”

She served as the state’s first speaker of the house and said that Reynolds’ honor to give the Republican response to the president’s speech will fill her with pride, especially knowing the additional challenges women have had to overcome in politics.

While many Iowa Democrats won’t be cheering Governor Reynold’s speech Tuesday night like Republicans, they may realize the significance of the moment. Matt Sinovic does. He is the executive director of Progress Iowa, a progressive political organization that frequently finds itself at odds with Reynolds’ conservative positions on issues.

Sinovic said that GOP leaders chose Reynolds not for her commitment to her state’s residents but rather to her history of supporting issues that benefit her donors.

Matt Sinovic sits in for this week’s Insiders Quick 6. His questions included what legislators can do this year to benefit all counties, whether 4-day weeks for schools will be beneficial, if Democrats should have a primary in the race for governor, what could improve the Iowa Caucuses, which Kansas City Royals’ player excites him most for the coming season, as well as Sinovic’s prediction.