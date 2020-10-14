Trump to Present Dan Gable, Iowa Wrestling Legend, with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable speaks during a news conference by the Committee for the Preservation of Olympic Wrestling at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships on Friday, March 22, 2013, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A true Iowa wrestling legend will be awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The family of Dan Gable tells WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy that Gable will be presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gable spoke with President Donald Trump on the phone Wednesday morning about the honor. A date for the ceremony has not yet been determined.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy. According to the White House’s website, “It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Gable won a Gold Medal for the United States in wrestling in the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

Prior to that, he won three state high school titles at Waterloo West High School and two national titles at Iowa State University, among a myriad of other wrestling honors. As a collegiate wrestler, he had a streak of 100 matches unbeaten before losing in the NCAA finals in 1970.

After a storied career on the mat, Gable turned his attention to coaching. As the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Gable won 15 team titles – with a record nine of those being consecutive. He was head coach from 1977 to 1997.

Gable also coached multiple U.S. Olympic Wrestling teams.

The Dan Gable Museum is part of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo.