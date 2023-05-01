DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump will be back in Iowa later this month to hold a rally in Des Moines.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. Parking and lines for the event open up at 8:00 a.m. and attendees will be let in starting at 2:00 p.m.

Trump’s campaign says special guest speakers will deliver remarks to the crowd at 4:00 p.m. The former president is expected to speak at 7:00 p.m.

You can request general admission tickets for the rally here.