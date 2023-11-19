FORT DODGE, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump was back in Iowa Saturday afternoon, holding a rally at Fort Dodge High School.

Trump started his remarks by mentioning he was told the crowd there broke the longstanding record for attendance in the high school gymnasium. He also touted a judicial victory in Colorado after a judge rejected a challenge to remove Trump’s name off of the primary ballot.

The former president went after primary opponents along with President Joe Biden. Criticizing his meeting on the west coast with Xi Jinping

He ended the speech as he usually does: pushing people to support him on the January 15 caucus date. Trump took time to hand out signed hats and books to caucus captains. The former president usually urges his supporters to go and caucus, but he made it clear that he wants to leave no doubt after Iowa goes first in the nation.